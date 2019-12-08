Advertising
In Pictures: Scottish Ballet rehearses for Snow Queen
The production is running in Edinburgh until December 29.
Ballet fans will be treated to the magic of The Snow Queen in Edinburgh this Christmas as part of Scottish Ballet’s winter programme.
PA news agency photographer Jane Barlow was invited to a dress rehearsal at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh to watch the company put the final touches to their production, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale and set to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov.
