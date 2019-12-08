Menu

In Pictures: Scottish Ballet rehearses for Snow Queen

Showbiz | Published:

The production is running in Edinburgh until December 29.

Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen

Ballet fans will be treated to the magic of The Snow Queen in Edinburgh this Christmas as part of Scottish Ballet’s winter programme.

PA news agency photographer Jane Barlow was invited to a dress rehearsal at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh to watch the company put the final touches to their production, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale and set to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov.

It runs until December 29.

Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
Dancer Constance Devernay, as the Snow Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
The ballet is being staged at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh until December 29 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
Dancer Bruno Micchiardi, as the Ringmaster (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
Dancers Evan Loudon as The Strong Man and Alice Kawalek as Little Ballerina (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
The ballet is Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
The music was written by Rimsky-Korsakov (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
Dancers Constance Devernay, as the Snow Queen and Andrew Peasgood as Kai (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen
The company of The Snow Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
