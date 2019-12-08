Diana Prince reunites with Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

Diana Prince reunites with Steve Trevor in the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

The footage sees the superhero, played by Gal Gadot, embracing Chris Pine’s pilot as he tells her “the world needs you”.

Trevor died in the 2017 film Wonder Woman.

In a voiceover, Prince can be heard saying: “My life hasn’t been what you probably think it has, we all have our struggles.”

It offers a first look at Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minvera, who asks her if she has ever been in love.

She replies: “A long, long time ago.”

While Wonder Woman was set in the 1940s, the sequel sees the action move to the 1980s, with Gadot sporting big hair.

There are also shots of people performing aerobics in leotards, while Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord wears classic 1980s power suits and Trevor wears a shellsuit with a bum bag.

Wonder Woman can be heard saying: “Nothing good is borne from lies and greatness is not what you think.”

The trailer touts the new film, directed by Patty Jenkins, as “a new era of wonder”.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in UK cinemas on June 5 2020.