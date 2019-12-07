I’m A Celebrity finalists revealed after one more famous face gets the boot

Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment will compete to become king or queen of the jungle.

The trio will be in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! final after Kate Garraway was booted out of the show.

Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle were previously voted out in a double elimination in Australia on Friday night.

She lasted 22 days in Camp and tackled all her biggest fears, but @kategarraway’s Jungle journey has come to an end! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tx5eS4abt8 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2019

Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway, 52, said she was “flabbergasted” to have got so far.

“It was amazing. There was so much love in the camp… I’ve learnt so much,” she said.

Garraway repeatedly turned down the ITV show before signing up this year.

That was one EPIC Celebrity Cyclone! ? Incredible scenes from Cockroach Man on his mission for the final star. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/woFapelFNJ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2019

Advertising

“I kind of felt it was now or never. I never thought it was going to be this hard though,” she said.

The presenter cannot wait to put on “clean socks” – but the show has made her think about her priorities.

“Life is busy. You’re racing around from the minute you get up,” she said.

Advertising

“Clearing everything out makes you feel like actually… you have got stuff in you, bravery in you and really treasure what’s important to you and it is people.”

She said she would “show a bit of sisterhood” and tip ex-EastEnders actress Jossa to win on Sunday, against Capital FM DJ Kemp and Corrie actor Whyment.

Garraway’s tip to celebrities joining the show in future was to do some “tongue exercises” to get them through the trials.

Lenny the Lizard takes about 35 seconds to go from cute to horrifying. ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CFUwOj3l8y — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2019

Myles Stephenson, Ian Wright, James Haskell, Cliff Parisi, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell have already been voted out.

Earlier, the semi-finalists take part in a Celebrity Cyclone trial on their final day as a foursome.

They dressed up in capes as “superheroes” and managed to get four yellow stars while being blasted with water.