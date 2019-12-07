Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Natalie Lowe has first child

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Natalie Lowe has become a mother for the first time.

The Australian dancer, 39, announced she was pregnant, following a “long and difficult journey”, earlier this year.

Her baby, with husband James Knibbs, has now arrived earlier than expected – he was due to coincide with the Strictly finale.

Overjoyed to announce the arrival of Jack James Knibbs weighing in at 8lbs 8oz ???. We’re all doing amazingly well and are so grateful for this gift of life. Massive thank you to all the incredible team at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester @MFT_SMH @bbcstrictly @Fit_Steps ?❤️ — Natalie Lowe (@RealNatalieLowe) December 7, 2019

Lowe wrote on Twitter: “Overjoyed to announce the arrival of Jack James Knibbs weighing in at 8lbs 8oz

“We’re all doing amazingly well and are so grateful for this gift of life.

“Massive thank you to all the incredible team at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester.”

Advertising

She previously told her fans: “It’s has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it’s now really happening. I am 21 weeks pregnant.”

Lowe joined Strictly in 2009 until she retired from the show in 2016, partnering with the likes of Ricky Whittle, Ainsley Harriott and Greg Rutherford during her tenure.

Lowe married company director Knibbs in 2018