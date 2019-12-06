Which Hollywood star has Jeremy Clarkson named his ram after?

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he owns two rams named after Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and footballer Wayne Rooney.

The former Top Gear host, 59, purchased the animals as part of an effort to transform a corner of the Cotswolds into a productive farm for his new Amazon Prime Video show.

The programme, which has the working title of I Bought The Farm, will see The Grand Tour star plunge into the world of agriculture for a year.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Clarkson said: “These rams just go around and I’ve called them Wayne Rooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.”

It is not the first time Clarkson has named his animals after well-known figures.

In his book Don’t Stop Me Now, Clarkson claimed to own a “beautiful” donkey named after actress Kristin Scott Thomas, who he has always admired.

Clarkson’s donkey is named after Kristin Scott Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)

The motoring journalist also claimed to be carbon neutral after planting “a couple of thousand” trees in 2018.

He said: “I’m carbon neutral now because I plant so many trees. I planted a couple of thousand last year and I’ve got about 7,000 this year.”

