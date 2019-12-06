Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima sets new world record

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima has won the show’s annual pro challenge, setting a new world record in the process.

The Italian dancer, 25, took on the botafogo dance challenge during Friday night’s episode of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

He managed to complete 90 steps in 30 seconds, making him this year’s winner and a new Guinness World Record holder.

He said: “I’m so happy and so nervous at the same time because in the last day, you are waiting and waiting and waiting – last day. And now we are here finally.”

Fellow professional Giovanni Pernice also broke the record, set in November 2011 by former Strictly professional Artem Chigvintsev, who achieved 79 botafogo dance steps in 30 seconds.

Pernice managed to complete 80 steps in the allotted time. The botafogo is a common move in the samba.

Each of the show’s professionals took part in the challenge, with semi-finalist Anton Du Beke finishing last with just six successfully completed steps.

Di Prima, who joined the show last year when he danced with DJ Vick Hope, was not paired with a celebrity this year.