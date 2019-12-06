Robbie Williams equals charts record with Christmas album success

Robbie Williams has scored his 13th solo number one album with The Christmas Present, matching a record previously held by Elvis Presley.

The star’s festive album topped the charts after missing out to Coldplay’s Everyday Life on its release last week.

Including the chart-topping albums achieved during his time in Take That, Williams has secured a total of 17 number one albums, the most of any artist outside of the Beatles.

'The Christmas Present' is my 13th #1 album. It means more to me than any of the others. Thank you x pic.twitter.com/0m1yfY3Kyv — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) December 6, 2019

In a video message, he said: “The album is number one. The Christmas Present. Thank you for everybody who bought it. Thank you for everyone who supported it.

“It’s an incredible achievement. It means more to me than any of the other albums I have ever had. Come on.”

Pointing to a tray of crudites and dips, he added: “I used to celebrate with cocaine and strippers. These days it’s more… In fact, can I have a kebab please?”

Elvis Presley (PA)

His double Christmas album, which features collaborations with Bryan Adams and Sir Rod Stewart, earned a total of 53,000 chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sir Rod’s own 50th anniversary album You’re In My Heart, a collection of his classic vocals arranged with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, rose to number two.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s eighth album dropped two places to number three.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent took number four while Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s joint album Back Together was at five.

On the singles chart, Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I’s Dance Monkey is at number one for a 10th consecutive week.

It matches the record for longest running chart-topper by a female artist, alongside Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, from 1992, and Rihanna’s Umbrella, from 2007.

BBC Children in Need’s Got It Covered charity album also secured a silver album certification, having sold more than 67,000 copies in recent weeks.

The album featured stars including Olivia Colman, Shaun Dooley, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker covering well-loved songs.