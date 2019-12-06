Rare Star Wars memorabilia goes on display ahead of auction

A C-3PO helmet and a replica Millennium Falcon are among items that have gone on display ahead of an auction of rare and original Star Wars memorabilia.

Sotheby’s is holding an online auction of around 100 items on December 6, weeks before the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the final film in the sequel trilogy.

A prototype Imperial Stormtrooper helmet from 1976 (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Estimated values for the figurines, toys and replica props on display at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries run from £100 to £60,000.

A prototype Imperial Stormtrooper helmet from 1976 is expected to sell for between £30,000 and £60,000.

The event comes after a similar sale by the auction house in 2015, after Japanese designer NIGO put his personal collection up for sale.

Toy figures and a Millennium Falcon from 1980 (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Lots include a piece titled Bring Me The Head Of Darth Vader by British pop artist Clive Barker.

Also featured is a promotional C-3PO helmet from 1983 and a Millennium Falcon from 1980.