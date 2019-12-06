Advertising
R Kelly charged with paying bribe before marriage to Aaliyah
Kelly married then 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah in 1994.
Singer R Kelly is facing new bribery charges that appear to be related to his 1994 marriage to then 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah.
A revised indictment unsealed in the federal court in Brooklyn accuses Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on August 30, 1994.
A day later, Kelly married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony.
The marriage was annulled months later because of her age.
Defence lawyer Douglas Anton called the latest charge against his client “ridiculous and absurd”.
