Pink shaves off her hair saying she is ‘letting go’

Showbiz | Published:

Her new look was endorsed by her celebrity friends.

Pink performs on stage at the LG Arena, Birmingham

Pink has shaved off her hair, telling fans she is “letting go”.

The Love Me Anyway singer posted a snap of the top of her head on Instagram.

The star, 40, can be seen holding in her hands some of the hair she has had cut off.

Letting Go

She could be seen looking down in the image, which was approved by her celebrity friends.

Kate Hudson wrote: “The most liberating!’ and Selma Blair added: “Twins!”

Pink has been known for her different hairstyles and colours during her career.

