Myleene Klass and Dom Joly front Save The Children’s Channel 4 ad break takeover

Myleene Klass and Dom Joly will front a Channel 4 advert break takeover in aid of Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The break is set to be broadcast during Gogglebox at about 9.10pm on Friday in what Save The Children says is a first of its kind for the charity.

Singer Klass and Trigger Happy TV star Joly will be seen knitting their Christmas pullovers during the break, which includes a minute-long Save The Children film.

Myleene Klass and Dom Joly (Tom Dymond/Save The Children/PA)

That will be followed by ads from brands including Duracell, John Lewis and M&S, in which the characters are wearing festive jumpers.

Klass said: “Every year CJD (Christmas Jumper Day) seems to get bigger and better, and the Channel 4 advert takeover is the icing on this year’s cake. With just one week to go until the big day, it really brings home what a massive date in the calendar Christmas Jumper Day now is to the UK public.”

Joly added: “I’m not usually one for silly charity initiatives but every year Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day gets the better of me and I can’t resist whacking on a ridiculous knit.”

Save The Children said it expects more than five million people across the UK to take part in Christmas Jumper Day on December 13, raising more than £4 million for children in the UK and around the world.