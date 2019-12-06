Liam Payne says he has no regrets over opening up about his private life

Liam Payne has said he has no regrets over opening up about his private life.

The former One Direction singer has been vocal about his struggles with mental health and said in a recent interview the impact of fame “nearly killed” him.

The 26-year-old has also spoken about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

Payne said he has no problem with sharing his emotions with fans.

Liam Payne launched his new album with a surprise set in London

He told the PA news agency: “No, I’m happy.

“Honestly, I’m always happy with what I say.

“I say it in my own way and I make sure I say the things I want to put across, which is always fine with me.

“The only problem I have is the more I talk about, the more I have to talk about.

“So obviously it becomes many different questions about my life and different things.

“The more you do, the more they ask so it’s like a constant barrage of extra questions and then you always let something else out and then it gets more and more.”

Payne’s debut solo album, LP1, was released on Friday.

He said it had been an “intense process” since One Direction took an indefinite hiatus in 2016, six years after bursting onto the scene during the X Factor.

“It’s just been such a hectic bunch of years for me, coming into this now,” Payne said.

This month marks nine years since One Direction reached the X Factor final, only to lose to Matt Cardle.

Payne described the time since then as a “really weird, strange journey,” adding: “And here we are on the eve of my album release.

“You can’t really write it.”

Payne launched his album with a performance at London's Omeara.