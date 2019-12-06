Lena Dunham explains why dating sober in the UK is a ‘roughie’

Lena Dunham has admitted that she struggles with dating in the UK since going sober.

The creator of cult comedy-drama series Girls said dating had become “challenging” following her decision to become “a polite woman of dignity and grace”.

The actress and writer, 33, from New York, recently moved to Wales to film new HBO series Industry.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff (PA)

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, she said: “Here’s the thing that I’m finding about dating here. I love being in England, love the culture, love the people.

“I’m sober, it’s a choice, and I would say sober dating in the UK is a roughie.

“It was easy to find guys when I would drink because I would drink a lot, go over to their house, throw up and then they would have to let me stay.

“But in Wales when I was being a polite woman of dignity and grace, much more challenging.

“If anyone in the audience knows of a nice, sober, respectable but a little bit freaky man who would like to take me to dinner, I’m open.”

Dunham said filming in “romantic” Wales helped her recover from the end of her six-year relationship with musician Jack Antonoff, who has written and produced for stars including Taylor Swift and Lorde.

She said: “It was so cosy. There were sheep all around us. I’m from New York City… Suddenly I’m in Wales sitting in a turret in a little castle like I’m freaking Charlotte Bronte.

“The whole thing was so romantic. I was recovering from a broken heart. That’s where you go… I was healing.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is on ITV at 10.25pm on Saturday December 7.