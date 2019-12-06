Kelvin Fletcher misses son’s first birthday for Strictly training

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has said he will be dancing for his son this weekend after he missed his first birthday.

The soap star’s son turned one on Thursday but Fletcher was with his professional partner Oti Mabuse training for this week’s semi-final, where each celebrity will dance twice.

Fletcher, 35, is dancing a paso doble to Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes and a quickstep to The Lady Is A Tramp by the cast of Glee.

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He said on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two: “I missed that one. That was Thursday. One, he is. I will hopefully be dancing for him this weekend and making up for it.”

Fletcher is married to actress Liz Marsland, and they have a daughter, born in 2016, and a son, born in 2018.

He added: “Weirdly I find the paso more exhausting than the quickstep because the paso, visually it’s a lot stiller.

The #Strictly Semi-Final is upon us and that can only mean one thing… It’s double dance time! ?? pic.twitter.com/PLvAox7efn — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 3, 2019

“There’s a lot less going on but the shaping is so unorthodox and so unnatural.

“That’s what is so difficult. My back is killing. My legs are hurting. It’s really hurting.

“It’s an exciting challenge. It’s been a challenging week but I just want to give it my all.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.