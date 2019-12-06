Holly Willoughby dazzles at Emma Bunton’s Christmas party

Holly Willoughby led the star-studded arrivals at Emma Bunton’s Christmas party.

This Morning presenter Willoughby wore a bright red dress with bow detailing.

The TV star completed the look with black tights and matching black heels.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday also saw stars including Megan Barton Hanson, Kelly Brook and Christine Lampard arrive in style.

Megan Barton Hanson (Ian West/PA)

Love Island star Barton Hanson opted for a chic bronze dress.

The brunette wore her hair down and completed the look with a heavy bangle on her wrist.

Jeremy Parisi and Kelly Brook (Ian West/PA)

Presenter and model Brook arrived wearing a gleaming silver dress with matching silver heels.

She was joined by her long-term boyfriend, model Jeremy Parisi.

Christine Lampard (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Lampard chose a simple black dress and also opted for matching stiletto heels.