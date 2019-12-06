Brit Awards 2020 rising star winner announced

Soul singer Celeste has been named the 2020 Brit Awards rising star.

The British-Jamaican performer follows in the footsteps of artists including Adele, Sam Smith and Jorja Smith, who won the honour under its previous name of critics’ choice.

Celeste, who will perform live at the Brit Awards ceremony in February, said: “It’s a huge honour to be the recipient of the Brits rising star award 2020.

“Like many others, I grew up watching the Brits and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances.

“I hope to make the most of this incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to perform on the Brits next year.”

Celeste, 25, was born in Los Angeles and raised in Brighton.

She discovered a love of music through her grandfather while singing along to tapes of Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald.

She is a self-taught musical and started performing when she was 18, covering classic soul, funk and jazz songs before writing her own material.

Her hits include Lately, Father’s Son and Strange.

Singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and jazz artist Joy Crookes were also nominated for rising star.

Since its inception in 2008, when it was called critics’ choice, winners have included future stars of world music, including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

Sam Fender won last year.

The 40th Brit Awards take place on February 18 at London’s O2 Arena.