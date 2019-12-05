Taylor Swift announces Christmas song with help from pet cats

Taylor Swift has announced she will release a Christmas single, after taking advice from her three cats.

The US star shared a video on Twitter of her asking for feedback from her pets Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin.

She said: “OK, I know this is pretty wild but I’ve just written a Christmas song. I feel it’s weird to just wait a year to put it out , so I don’t know what to do. I don’t have anyone to ask right now, except for…”

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos ?‍?‍?‍?) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm ????????????? pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019

She then speaks to each cat in turn, saying: “Meredith should I put out a Christmas song, like now?”

“OK, it’s hard to tell.

“Benjamin, should I put out a Christmas song?

“Do you think I should put out a Christmas song? Olivia, please can you just focus for one second?”

Advertising

Despite the lack of interest from her cats, Swift said she would release the song, called Christmas Tree Farm, anyway, alongside a music video made from home movies.

She tweeted: “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway.

“NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm.”