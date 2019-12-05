Sixth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Myles Stephenson has become the sixth campmate eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

After 20 days in the Australian jungle, the Rak-Su singer was booted out after receiving the fewest public votes.

Stephenson told Ant & Dec he would have “loved to make the final,” adding: “This has been a whirlwind for me.

“Two years ago I’d have never thought I’d be on I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here!”

Asked by the hosts who he wanted to win, Stephenson said he was hoping for an all-women final.

Ian Wright, James Haskell, Cliff Parisi, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell have already been removed from the jungle.

The Jungle has lost one of the best chefs it's ever had. It's the end of the road for @MylesRakSu! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/boeSeSZxaB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 5, 2019

Earlier in the episode, campmates were left in tears after being read a basket full of letters from home.

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment received a note from wife Nichola, who said their children Thomas and Hollie are missing him “so much”.

The letter said: “First of all don’t cry.

“Hollie was so upset when you didn’t get your roast dinner and your snoring keeping Caitlyn Jenner awake was just too funny.

“The kids are missing you so much, Tom keeps saying ‘it’s just not right because dad isn’t here’! All I can say is that I am so proud to be your wife – you are one in a million.

“Just carry on being yourself, we love you so, so, so, so much and are all so proud of you.”

The letters from home have left us all in bits ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/78dijXwj61 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 5, 2019

Stephenson read Jacqueline Jossa’s letter from husband Dan Osborne, who has flown to Australia with the couple’s two children.

It said: “I want to firstly say I’m so, so, so proud of you!

“My days just aren’t complete without you in them.

“I miss my wife like mad, I can’t wait to see that pretty face.

“You also have two little best friends here waiting for you.

“Mia kisses a picture of you and Ella is always asking when is mummy coming back from the jungle.

“I’m giving them extra kisses for you every day. See you real soon babe.”

EastEnders star Jossa became emotional and said the words were “what I needed”.

Radio presenter Roman Kemp’s letter was from girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury.

Girls Aloud star Coyle read it out. It said: “I miss you so much, it’s ridiculous.

“It’s made me realise just how much I love sharing the boring, everyday aspects of life with you.

“All the silly conversations we have and laughing together at things that probably aren’t even that funny.

“I am so excited to have those moments back. Keep doing me proud and keep being wonderful. All my love.”

A tearful Kemp said it was a moment “I’ll never forget”.

The camp mates had a group hug after the letters had been read out.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.