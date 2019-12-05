Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent under ‘further investigation’ by NBC

Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent is the subject of “further investigation” by US TV network NBC following controversy over the sacking of judge Gabrielle Union.

Union’s departure from the show was announced last month and was followed by reports her contract had not been renewed after she had raised concerns about racially sensitive segments on the programme.

Union has revealed she had a “lengthy” meeting with NBC, the network which airs America’s Got Talent, saying: “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

Following the meeting, NBC announced the show will be at the centre of “further investigation”.

It said: “The initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”

The actors’ union, Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation Of Television And Radio Artists, also said it is investigating the circumstances around Union’s departure.

Union and her fellow celebrity judge Julianne Hough were both let go from America’s Got Talent after one season on the show.

Both women were subject to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance during their time on the programme, according to US outlet Variety.

Gabrielle Union was fired from America’s Got Talent after one season on the show (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Actress and singer Union also raised concerns about a racially sensitive act on the show, Variety said.

Her husband, the high-profile former professional basketball player Dwayne Wade, said his wife was “fired,” writing on Twitter he is “waiting on a good answer” as to why.

Ahead of America’s Got Talent’s upcoming season Cowell, the show’s creator, will continue in his role as will longtime judge Howie Mandel.

Terry Crews will also continue. Replacements for Union and Hough have not been announced.

A representative for Cowell has been contacted for comment.