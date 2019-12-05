Liam Payne: I’ll be spending Christmas with Cheryl and Bear

Liam Payne has said he will be spending Christmas with his ex Cheryl and their son Bear.

The singers got together in 2016 and became parents a year later but split in 2018.

Asked about his Christmas plans, Payne, 26, told This Morning that two-year-old Bear previously showed no interest in his gifts.

“I’m going to go and see Bear, maybe cook Christmas dinner, see the family,” he said.

“It’s the first time he really gets Christmas now.

“I want to see if he really gets unwrapping presents this year. Otherwise it’ll just be Cheryl by the tree again!”

Cheryl and Liam Payne (Ian West/PA)

Payne also said, unlike ex-One Direction bandmate turned X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson, he could not join the panel of a talent show.

“I think I’ve been far too close to that lifestyle to be able to tell everybody what to be ready for,” he said.

Payne recently talked about how he went to therapy when One Direction split up and had problems with alcohol.

“I think for anybody out there who’s having a problem with mental health or something and that struggle, the best thing is to just go and speak to someone,” he told the ITV show.

“If you go through it by yourself, you’re your own soundboard. And we’re all just as crazy as the next person. You need someone to validate your experience,” he said.