John Boyega says he wants to make films that speak for his culture

John Boyega has said he met people who were confused by the fact he was both black and from London when he promoted one of his movies in the US.

The Peckham-born actor – who got his break in 2011’s Attack The Block before finding fame as Finn in Star Wars – now has his own production company and hopes to make films that speak for his culture.

He told Radio Times magazine: “I’m black, British and I’m from London.

“And that in itself is something that the world doesn’t know about yet.

“I met American people – civilians of a first-world country – who were confused that there were black people in London,” he said of promoting Attack The Block across the pond.

“That’s why entertainment is so special, it’s a great chance to bring people together and open them up to things they haven’t seen before.”

The interview is in the Radio Times.