Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pretty in pink for Jumanji premiere in London

Showbiz | Published:

He was joined on the red carpet by co-stars including Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

Stars of Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked pretty in pink as he walked the red carpet for his latest film.

The Hollywood superstar was joined by his Jumanji: The Next Level castmates including Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black for the event in London.

The former professional wrestler squeezed his sizeable frame into an eye-catching pink blazer over a white shirt, completing the look with a dark bow tie and navy trousers.

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere – London
Dwayne Johnson turned heads at the London premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hart, who was seriously injured in a car crash in September, posed for pictures next to Johnson and looked sharp in a black double-breasted suit.

He wore the jacket over a grey turtleneck top.

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere – London
Kevin Hart (Matt Crossick/PA)

Karen Gillan also walked the carpet.

The 32-year-old Scottish actress wore a Gothic-inspired outfit, including a sleek dark gown with silver details on the front.

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere – London
Karen Gillan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Comedian Jack Black kept it simple in a dark suit and waistcoat combination.

But in typically colourful fashion, he posed in numerous comic poses for the cameras.

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere – London
Jack Black (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jumanji: The Next Level will be released in UK cinemas on December 11.

