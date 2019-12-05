Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pretty in pink for Jumanji premiere in London

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked pretty in pink as he walked the red carpet for his latest film.

The Hollywood superstar was joined by his Jumanji: The Next Level castmates including Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black for the event in London.

The former professional wrestler squeezed his sizeable frame into an eye-catching pink blazer over a white shirt, completing the look with a dark bow tie and navy trousers.

Dwayne Johnson turned heads at the London premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hart, who was seriously injured in a car crash in September, posed for pictures next to Johnson and looked sharp in a black double-breasted suit.

He wore the jacket over a grey turtleneck top.

Kevin Hart (Matt Crossick/PA)

Karen Gillan also walked the carpet.

The 32-year-old Scottish actress wore a Gothic-inspired outfit, including a sleek dark gown with silver details on the front.

Karen Gillan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Comedian Jack Black kept it simple in a dark suit and waistcoat combination.

But in typically colourful fashion, he posed in numerous comic poses for the cameras.

Jack Black (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jumanji: The Next Level will be released in UK cinemas on December 11.