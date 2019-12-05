Advertising
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pretty in pink for Jumanji premiere in London
He was joined on the red carpet by co-stars including Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked pretty in pink as he walked the red carpet for his latest film.
The Hollywood superstar was joined by his Jumanji: The Next Level castmates including Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black for the event in London.
The former professional wrestler squeezed his sizeable frame into an eye-catching pink blazer over a white shirt, completing the look with a dark bow tie and navy trousers.
Hart, who was seriously injured in a car crash in September, posed for pictures next to Johnson and looked sharp in a black double-breasted suit.
He wore the jacket over a grey turtleneck top.
Karen Gillan also walked the carpet.
The 32-year-old Scottish actress wore a Gothic-inspired outfit, including a sleek dark gown with silver details on the front.
Comedian Jack Black kept it simple in a dark suit and waistcoat combination.
But in typically colourful fashion, he posed in numerous comic poses for the cameras.
Jumanji: The Next Level will be released in UK cinemas on December 11.
