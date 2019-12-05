British actress Felicity Jones expecting her first child

British actress Felicity Jones is expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard, a representative for the star has said.

The Oscar-nominated actress, known for roles in The Theory Of Everything, Rogue One and On The Basis Of Sex, married director Guard in June last year.

A representative for Jones, 36, confirmed she is expecting. The news was first reported by People magazine.

Felicity Jones is expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard (David Parry/PA)

Jones and Guard, 43, have been together since 2015 and announced their engagement in 2017.

Jones, who earned an Academy Award nomination for playing Professor Stephen Hawking’s wife in 2014 biopic The Theory Of Everything, is currently starring in The Aeronauts.

The film reunites her with The Theory Of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne.

Jones recently revealed she feared she had broken her back when a stunt went wrong while filming The Aeronauts.

Jones, who plays an obsessive air balloon pilot in the movie, told Porter: “My eye missed the metal corner of this wooden chest, by about five centimetres.

“I was wearing a corset as well, to add insult to injury. At that moment I thought I might actually have broken my back, as I couldn’t move.”