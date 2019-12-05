Boris Johnson claims he could eat ‘the funny stuff’ on I’m A Celebrity

Boris Johnson has said he could “certainly” eat “the funny stuff” in one of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here…’s stomach-churning challenges.

The Prime Minister said he fancied his chances on the ITV reality show, in which the current batch of celebrities have sampled pigs anus, crocodile penis and lamb testicles.

He spoke during an appearance on day-time TV show This Morning, where co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby said Mr Johnson struggled to take a selfie with them.

Willoughby suggested Mr Johnson could follow in his father’s footsteps and appear on the ITV show, in which famous faces are cast away to a remote jungle campsite in Australia.

The politician’s father Stanley appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2017, finishing in seventh place.

As the This Morning interview concluded and Willoughby was doing a link to the next segment, she quipped: “The race to be prime minister isn’t the only important voting happening right now.”

Schofield said: “Who will be king or queen of the jungle?” and then in a nod to the Prime Minister added: “There’s always that if it goes wrong…”

Willoughby said: “Following in your father’s footsteps…”

Mr Johnson replied: “He did brilliantly. I think I could certainly do the eating the funny stuff. But he was absolute amazing.”

He added: “All the animals and everything. I take my hat off to him.”

Afterwards the show’s hosts shared that the Prime Minister had taken a selfie with them, adding that he had appeared not to know how to take the picture with his phone.

Willoughby remarked: “He whipped his phone out and he took a selfie.”

Schofield said: “But he didn’t know he had to press the button…”

Willoughby added: “It was one of the funniest things. Amazing. Things you don’t expect to happen…”