Actress Emma Stone engaged to boyfriend Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone is engaged to boyfriend Dave McCary after two years of dating.

McCary, a writer on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, announced the news on Instagram.

He shared a selfie of the pair together showing Stone, who won an Oscar for her role in La La Land, lifting her engagement ring to the camera.

The post was captioned with two heart emojis.

Stone, 31, reportedly began dating McCary, 34, in 2017. They met when Stone hosted SNL towards the end of 2016 and starred in a sketch written by McCary.

Stone won the best actress Oscar for starring in 2016 romantic musical La La Land.

Her other film roles include The Amazing Spider-Man, Birdman and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

She previously dated British actor Andrew Garfield. The pair split in 2015 after almost four years together.