Worzel Gummidge comes to life in trailer for new show starring Mackenzie Crook

Mackenzie Crook debuts as the scarecrow Worzel Gummidge in the whimsical first trailer for the BBC’s modern-day adaptation.

The fictional walking, talking scarecrow comes to life and meets Susan and John, two city children spending their summer at Scatterbrook Farm, in the minute-long clip.

He tells the pair: “I’s Worzel Gummidge. Welcome to Scatterbrook,” prompting a summer of adventures for the trio.

In one scene, Worzel Gummidge retrieves an iPhone belonging to one of the children from the tale’s famous 10 Acre Field.

Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin will appear as The Green Man, creator of the scarecrows, while Zoe Wanamaker will play the eccentric local aristocrat Lady Bloomsbury Barton.

League Of Gentlemen’s Steve Pemberton will play Mr Braithwaite, the farmer, and Rosie Cavaliero will play Mrs Braithwaite.

Sir Michael Palin stars in the BBC show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Detectorists star Crook penned and directed the production, which will air as two hour-long films on BBC One over the Christmas period.

The modern adaptation is inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Worzel Gummidge airs on December 26 at 6.20pm and December 27 at 7pm.