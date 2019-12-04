What we learned from the first trailer for Bond’s No Time To Die

Lashana Lynch makes her James Bond debut in the first trailer for the upcoming film, titled No Time To Die.

But where does her character, Nomi, fit in, in the world of spies, intrigue and action?

Here are some key point from the trailer:

Bond gave up his career for Madeleine

The spy ran off with Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, at the end of Spectre and it seems he sacrificed everything to be with her. It seems several years have passed since the events of that film and the couple have been happy together until he suspects her of betraying him.

He says to her: “We all have our secrets, we just didn’t get to yours yet.”

Christoph Waltz returns as Blofeld (Nicola Dove/MGM)

Blofeld is back

Christoph Waltz’s one-eyed super-villain returns for another outing, but this time he is imprisoned. When Bond goes to visit him he is shackled in a glass box and a screen must move back before they can speak.

He tells Bond: “You gave up everything for her. When her secret finds its way out it will be the death of you.”

Madeleine has a secret

Lea Seydoux (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Multiple people refer to the fact Madeleine has a secret, including Bond himself. The mystery around what this might be deepens when she turns up with the new 00 Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch.

Nomi is a 00 – but is she 007?

Lashana Lynch (Ian West/PA)

Nomi confirms to Bond that she is indeed a 00 agent and has been for two years, but it is not clear if she is Bond’s replacement as 007. What is clear is that the pair are due to clash.

She tells him: “The world has moved on, Commander Bond. You get in my way I will put a bullet in your knee. The one that works.”

As they butt heads, Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) jokes: “I knew you two would get on.”

The villain wears a white mask that covers most of his face

Rami Malek plays the mysterious villain, Safin (Nicola Dove/MGM)

The trailer contains some ominous shots of a villainous figure in a white mask, seemingly Rami Malek’s character Safin. There are even some horror movie echoes when the mask flashes behind glass and the revealed patch of skin is covered in heavy scars.

Very little is known about the character Malek is playing, but we do know that he is armed with dangerous new technology.

Bond warns him: “History is not kind to men who play God.”

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on April 2 2020.