Timothee Chalamet tops list of best dressed men in the world

Timothee Chalamet has topped a list of the best dressed men in the world.

The Call Me By Your Name star, who is famous for his bold dressing on the red carpet, beat stars such as Brad Pitt, David Beckham and Skepta to bag the top spot from British GQ.

Timothee Chalamet in Haider Ackermann at the Baftas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The magazine has named the 50 men that have conquered the sartorial landscape, which includes rapper Lil Nas X, Keanu Reeves, Kai, Troye Sivan, Tyler The Creator and Alton Mason.

Chalamet, 23, made headlines around the world earlier this year when he sported a pale grey belted silk and satin suit by Haider Ackermann to the premiere of The King at the Venice Film Festival.

A few weeks later, he wore a custom Louis Vuitton sequinned hoodie by Virgil Abloh to the film’s premiere in London.

Timothee Chalamet attending The King UK Premiere (Ian West/PA)

The magazine said: “Plenty of actors decide to take risks on the red carpet, and for that we applaud them, but so often it backﬁres.

“Not so with Timothee Chalamet, who wears the trickiest of designer ensembles but manages to look as cool and comfortable as if he were wearing regular black tie.

“A lot of this is to do with his androgynous, skinny physique and startlingly pretty face.”

Pitt came second on the list and was praised for his old Hollywood appeal, as displayed in his latest Quentin Tarantino film.

The magazine said: “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood, itself a kind of lament to a bygone age of movie magic, shows us how an American icon should dress: T-shirt and jeans, cowboy boots, aviator sunglasses, baseball caps and Hawaiian shirts.

Brad Pitt attending a photocall for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood in London (David Parry/PA)

“It’s at once rugged and masculine, but also friendly and approachable, all slung on with that characteristic nonchalance and ease.

“Therein lies the magic and charm of Brad Pitt, both on the red carpet and off it: the golden boy from a golden era, the likes of which we may never see again.”

Lil Nas X came third on the list, while Beckham came fourth and Skepta fifth.

Lil Nas X came third (Ian West/PA)

Here is the top ten in full:

1. Timothee Chalamet

2. Brad Pitt

3. Lil Nas X

4. David Beckham

5. Skepta

6. Keanu Reeves

7. Kai

8. Troye Sivan

9. Tyler The Creator

10. Alton Mason

The full feature is in the January/February 2020 issue of British GQ, available via digital download and newsstands on December 6.