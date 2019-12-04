Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner brave ‘Slop Of The Pops’ trial

Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner found themselves strapped to a giant turntable and covered in fish guts and offal in a gruelling I’m A Celebrity trial.

The pair were picked to tackle the Slop Of The Pops Bushtucker trial in the latest instalment of the ITV show.

They looked worried as hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told them they would have to try to retrieve stars from disco ball pinatas while spinning on a turntable and being covered in slime and jungle critters.

Meanwhile, the presenters would be dropping tunes from the “Ant and Decks” podium, with tracks including If I Could Turn Back Slime, Liver On A Prayer, First Gut Is The Deepest and Rotten Eyed Joe, which saw them pelted with rotten eggs.

Afterwards the pair were told they had managed to secure all eight stars up for grabs, meaning a full meal for the campers.

Donnelly told Jenner the trial had looked revolting but she just stared back at him.

“She’s not talking to you, she doesn’t find it funny,” laughed McPartlin.

Kemp chimed in: “It was absolutely rancid, one of the most disgusting smells.”

Speaking afterwards, he added that it was “the grossest thing” he had ever done.

“That was absolutely disgusting,” agreed Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.