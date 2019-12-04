Advertising
Richard Madden leads red carpet arrivals at 1917 premiere
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the screening.
Richard Madden looked suave as he slipped into a tux for the premiere of his war film 1917.
The Bodyguard star wore a sharp suit as he walked the red carpet at the screening, which was attended by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The actor was joined at the event by co-stars including Mark Strong, Andrew Scott and Claire Duburcq, who looked radiant in a red jacket and trousers.
Call The Midwife star Leonie Elliott was also spotted at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square.
The actress, who plays Lucille Anderson in the BBC series, opted for a short black outfit and towering heels.
1917 was directed by Sam Mendes and also stars Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
