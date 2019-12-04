Queen’s Brian May says he is ‘hot to trot’ after leg op

Brian May shared a video of himself “dancing” and said he was “hot to trot” after undergoing leg surgery.

The Queen star, 72, revealed on Monday that he had undergone an operation for a problem with his heel that left him struggling to move around on stage.

He updated his followers with a video on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he was recovering well and showing off some brisk steps that he claimed was his version of a dance.

“Thanks folks!!” said the star.

“I’m in good shape – my procedure – a GASTRONEMIUS RELEASE – seems to have hit the spot.

“All credit to my amazing surgeon Mr Sinnett!”

Sharing a clip of himself strutting along, he said: “As you can see, my dancing is now back to ‘normal’!!! Ha ha!

“Yes – I’m a little tender around the calf, where the incision was made – but the principle of relieving the irritation on my Achilles Tendon by allowing this calf muscle to extend seems to be a very effective solution.

“Very clever. !! And so far? Recommended!! I’ll keep you posted!!”

“I’m HEELED!!” he said.

On Monday, the musician said he had the problem all through the band’s last tour of the US, and that there were a couple of nights when he “really couldn’t move at all around the stage”.

He said he was expecting to be fully recovered in time to be back on the road in January.