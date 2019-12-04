Menu

Queen’s Brian May says he is ‘hot to trot’ after leg op

Showbiz | Published:

The guitarist revealed he is recovering nicely.

Brian May

Brian May shared a video of himself “dancing” and said he was “hot to trot” after undergoing leg surgery.

The Queen star, 72, revealed on Monday that he had undergone an operation for a problem with his heel that left him struggling to move around on stage.

He updated his followers with a video on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he was recovering well and showing off some brisk steps that he claimed was his version of a dance.

“Thanks folks!!” said the star.

“I’m in good shape – my procedure – a GASTRONEMIUS RELEASE – seems to have hit the spot.

“All credit to my amazing surgeon Mr Sinnett!”

Sharing a clip of himself strutting along, he said: “As you can see, my dancing is now back to ‘normal’!!! Ha ha!

“Yes – I’m a little tender around the calf, where the incision was made – but the principle of relieving the irritation on my Achilles Tendon by allowing this calf muscle to extend seems to be a very effective solution.

“Very clever. !! And so far? Recommended!! I’ll keep you posted!!”

“I’m HEELED!!” he said.

I’m done ! After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good ! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months. I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA – and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems ! ?). So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January – hopefully with a good pair of heels ! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm. Bri

On Monday, the musician said he had the problem all through the band’s last tour of the US, and that there were a couple of nights when he “really couldn’t move at all around the stage”.

He said he was expecting to be fully recovered in time to be back on the road in January.

