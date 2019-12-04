I’m A Celebrity viewers share Stephenson’s lollipop stick phobia

Myles Stephenson struck a chord with I’m A Celebrity viewers when he confessed to a phobia of lollipop sticks.

The Rak-Su singer opened up as the campers discussed their fears and pet hates, with Ian Wright saying he could not stand polystyrene and Kate Garraway revealing she hated finding hairs in her food.

Stephenson told the group he had a phobia of lolly sticks.

“Makes my hands go weird and my face crumples up and I can’t go near them,” he said.

“It’s the same with seat belts.

“I can have it across me but if my nails touch it I lose my shit!”

Many fans of the ITV programme said they felt exactly the same way.

“Finally! Representation of how god AWFUL lollipop sticks are. I can’t touch them at all. I feel you,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“FINALLY someone else is scared of lolly sticks!! I’m not alone!!” said another.

“Glad I’m not the only one that hates Ice Lolly Sticks. Worst things on Earth,” one person tweeted.

“I am so happy I am not the only one with a phobia of lolly pop sticks!!” said another.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.