Gun drama to strike Corrie cobbles during dramatic Christmas special

A major character is set to be killed off during a Christmas Day armed siege in Coronation Street.

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) promises to give Corrie’s residents a snowy Christmas attraction complete with stalls and rides – however his plans for a winter wonderland are placed in jeopardy by Derek Milligan’s (Craig Els) plan for revenge on Gary Windass (Mikey North).

A major character is set to be killed off during a Christmas Day armed siege in Coronation Street (ITV/PA)

In a bid to settle their bitter feud, Derek finds an antique rifle – left by Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) in Gary’s furniture shop – setting up an armed siege in Weatherfield.

The gunman heads to the Rovers Return pub to confront Gary – with fatal consequences.

Meanwhile, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) sets up a festive treasure hunt for new husband David Platt’s (Jack P Shepherd) birthday but the clues lead him and the rest of the Platt family to the gun drama.

Elsewhere on the street, Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) finds herself home alone, with everyone believing she has gone away for Christmas.

However, a freak accident leaves the long-running character vulnerable and in danger.

And as the year draws to a close, Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) packs her bags and books a one-way ticket out of Weatherfield – but not before discovering she unwittingly sold the Bistro to her arch enemy Ray Crosby (Mark Frost).