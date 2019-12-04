Gemma Atkinson shares sweet post about Strictly partner Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has gushed about her partner, Gorka Marquez, saying he is a “fabulous dancer and teacher”.

The former soap star posted a message on Instagram ahead of her and Strictly Come Dancing professional Marquez, with whom she has a daughter, appearing on the series’ Christmas Special together.

The couple met when Atkinson took part in Strictly in 2017, but she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez danced with singer Alexandra Burke.

She wrote: “I’m not allowed to post our official dance pics in costume until the show has aired but I’m SO happy to have been given the chance to dance with Gorks on the Christmas Special.

“Seeing him ‘in work mode’ teaching me, doing the choreography and picking music and concepts was wonderful.

“What a fabulous dancer and teacher you are Gorks. I loved it! Tune in Christmas Day to see the show and all the fab dances! @gorka_marquez #strictlychristmas.”

He replied to the message, writing: “I love you!! So proud of you baby.”

She and Marquez welcomed daughter Mia into the world in July this year.

Another couple taking to the dancefloor together for the festive episode will be Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell.

They danced together as a couple on the BBC One series in 2018 and made it to the final.

Shortly after the series finale they confirmed they were a couple following a post from Sugg on Instagram.

Other celebrities competing in the Strictly Christmas episode are Debbie McGee, Chizzy Akudolu, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

Last year’s Christmas Special was won by Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.