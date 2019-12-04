Fifth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity jungle

Ian Wright said “it was time” as he was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former footballer was booted out following a public vote, becoming the fifth camper to get their marching orders.

Wright, who was in the jungle for 19 days, said he felt his time on the ITV show had come to an end.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to try and focus on being positive,” he said.

Wright said it had been an “unbelievable” experience.

He said he signed up for the show as he needed a “new challenge” but that the challenge he got was different to what he expected.

He told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly he learned he had “a lot of work” to do when it came to the mental side of things, admitting he needed to learn to be calmer and felt sometimes he could “lose it too quickly”.

Before the elimination, Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner took part in a stomach-churning trial that saw them strapped to a huge turntable and pelted with fish guts and offal.

The pair had to try to retrieve stars from disco ball pinatas while spinning on the turntable and being covered in slime and jungle critters.

Meanwhile, McPartlin and Donnelly played tunes from the “Ant and Decks” podium, such as If I Could Turn Back Slime, Liver On A Prayer, First Gut Is The Deepest and Rotten Eyed Joe.

The duo managed to win all eight stars, meaning a meal of hare, artichoke hearts, kale and squash for dinner.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.