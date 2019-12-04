David Tennant to star in new version of Around The World In 80 Days

David Tennant is to play Phileas Fogg in a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around The World In 80 Days.

The Broadchurch and Doctor Who actor will be joined by French star Ibrahim Koma and The Crown’s Leonie Benesch in the eight-part drama.

The programme will see Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Koma) try to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days, joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix (Benesch).

Leonie Benesch (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The Slim Film + Television and Federation co-production starts shooting in February 2020, for transmission at the end of the year.



Executive producer Simon Crawford Collins (Slim Film + Television) said: “We are thrilled to have such a talent as David to play this modern take on the iconic role of Phileas Fogg.

“Bigger than the hair-raising physical challenges of the adventure – from the scorching heat of the desert to skulduggery in Hong Kong and of course strikes in Paris – will be Fogg’s personal journey.

“I’m excited that viewers will also have the pleasure of watching the extraordinary talents of Leonie and Ibrahim in the roles of Fix and Passepartout as they travel around the world.”

He said the series was “full of adrenaline, heart and of course lots of fun”.