Bond trailer lights up Piccadilly Circus in world first

Fans were given a first look at the new James Bond film when the trailer premiered on the big screens in Piccadilly Circus, marking a world first.

A crowd gathered to watch a five-minute showcase for No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, on Wednesday afternoon.

The public screening came shortly after the highly anticipated trailer was released online.

It was the first time a trailer for any film had been launched on the vast Piccadilly Lights screens at the London landmark.

The trailer showed Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first meeting with Nomi, played by Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch, who appears to have replaced him as 007.

Crowds watch as the trailer for No Time To Die is aired in London’s Piccadilly Circus (Victoria Jones/PA)

The showing in Piccadilly Circus was the first of two expected viewings on the screen, which is run by Ocean UK.

The trailer for the 25th Bond film also saw the return of Madeleine Swann played by Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Blofeld and Ralph Fiennes as M.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on April 2 2020.