Amy Schumer: My lawyer pranked my personal trainer

Showbiz

A legal letter warned that the ‘torment’ must end.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer gave her lawyer an unusual task – pranking her personal trainer.

The 38-year-old US actress and comic revealed that her legal adviser sent a letter to her fitness coach, complaining about “punishing physical exercise”.

It said the “extreme and unduly punishing” tasks were a “violation of her human rights”.

The “torment” must cease or there could be legal action, the letter warned.

The letter was not a complete surprise for her personal trainer though, with Schumer writing on Instagram that she had “jokingly threatened to do it during our workouts for months”.

The mother-of-one added: “Aj is an amazing trainer and is the reason I feel strong and good and have recovered from my herniated discs and C-section.

“Was this is a wasteful use of resources? Very very much so, but it brought me so much joy.”

