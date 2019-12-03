Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff returns in first Black Widow trailer

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is back from the dead in the first trailer for her standalone film.

The family dynamics of the Marvel superhero, who sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame, is explored in the teaser for Black Widow, which also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

The story, which takes place in the gap between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, details Natasha Romanoff’s past as a KGB assassin.

Next May, go back to where it all started. Watch the brand new trailer for #BlackWidow now. In cinemas, May 2020. pic.twitter.com/6wViQjyyhX — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) December 3, 2019

Johansson has appeared in a string of Marvel movies but this will be the first focusing on her character.

In voiceover, she can be heard saying: “I used to have nothing, then I got this job, this family,” as Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury appear on screen.

She adds: “I’ve lived a lot of lives but I’m done running from my past.”

It shows her in a gun and knife fight with her sister, played by Pugh, before they reunite with other members of their family, played by Weisz and Harbour.

The film will be released in UK cinemas in May 2020.