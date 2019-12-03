No Time To Die posters offer first look at Rami Malek’s Bond villain

Daniel Craig carries a gun and wears black gloves while Rami Malek sports scars on his face and looks villainously at the camera in new character posters for Bond film No Time To Die.

The image is the first to be released of the Oscar winner in the role of antagonist Safin and shows him dressed in a navy blue cape, with flecks of grey in his hair.

Rami Malek in No Time To Die (Eon/Universal)

Little is known about the role he will play in the blockbuster but it has been confirmed that Craig’s James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Daniel Craig as James Bond (Eon/Universal)

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of the mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Other posters show Lashana Lynch dressed in black and brandishing a machine gun, while Ana De Armas sports a plunging silk gown and carries a gun in each hand.

Advertising

Lashana Lynch (Eon/Universal)

The images have been released ahead of the launch of the first trailer for the highly anticipated film, which has been directed by Cary Fukunaga and features a script co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ana De Armas (Eon/Universal)

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on April 2.