Kelvin Fletcher gets new dance partner for Strictly live tour

Strictly Come Dancing front-runner Kelvin Fletcher will dance with Janette Manrara when he embarks on the show’s live tour next year, it has been announced.

The former Emmerdale star has been competing on the BBC series with professional dancer Oti Mabuse, but she will not be joining him for the live performances when they kick off in Birmingham in the new year.

Mabuse is a dance captain on the BBC series The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and new addition Todrick Hall, and the show will return to screens in early 2020.

Manrara competed in the 2019 series of Strictly with Paralympic champion Will Bayley, who was forced to quit the show early after he was injured during rehearsals.

Meanwhile, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, who has been partnered with Anton Du Beke, will dance with Graziano Di Prima on the tour.

Di Prima was not paired with a celebrity partner in the most recent series.

YouTube star Saffron Barker will reunite with AJ Pritchard and BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell will team up with Katya Jones again.

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley will return to the dancefloor with Johannes Radebe and footballer Alex Scott will dance again with Neil Jones, after they were axed from the show at the weekend.

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual will dance with his partner Amy Dowden, after the duo scored a perfect 40 points for their jive on Saturday.

The tour will be hosted by last year’s winner, Stacey Dooley, while judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will oversee proceedings.

Professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Kmetoni will also be performing and the tour will feature music from the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.

The tour will begin at the Arena Birmingham on January 16 and will visit Aberdeen, Leeds, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and Nottingham, finishing with three nights at London’s O2 Arena from February 7 to 9.