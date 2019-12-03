Fourth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

James Haskell has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

After 18 days in the jungle, the former professional rugby player was booted out following a public vote.

He appeared emotional when told the news by hosts Ant and Dec and during his exit interview revealed he hopes EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa wins the show.

Haskell was embraced by his wife Chloe Madeley when leaving the jungle.

After 18 days in Camp, it's an emotional exit for Trial trooper @jameshaskell and his sausage fingers! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3hKgbe1U3g — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2019

Haskell was the fourth person to leave, following Cliff Parisi, Adele Roberts and Andrew Maxwell.

A tweet from Haskell’s official Twitter account said his time in the jungle had been an “emotional rollercoaster”.

It added: “Thank you all for your continued support – this leg-end will appreciate it… once he’s consumed his first 4000 calories (and then some!) #TeamHask.”

Before the eviction, Tuesday’s episode saw the campmates taking part in a jungle-themed pantomime, titled Critterella, with those giving a five-star performance invited to a wrap party at The Jungle Arms.

“The better the show, the better the party, so break a leg,” the celebrities were told.

James Haskell has been booted out of the I’m A Celebrity jungle (ITV)

Caitlyn Jenner, born in New York, said: “We don’t really have pantomimes in the US but I’ve been booed and I’ve been hissed, I can handle it.”

Nadine Coyle played the title role while Jenner was the fairy godmother, with Haskell and Andy Whyment the ugly stepsisters.

Kate Garraway was the panto’s narrator and Roman Kemp the game show host.

TV journalist Garraway donned a gold jacket for the role, thinking she had one of the easier jobs – but soon realised she received an electric shock every time she mentioned the word Critterella.

The stepsisters took to the stage wearing panto frocks and wigs full of cockroaches and mealworms, before pouring more jungle critters over Critterella.

The fairy godmother came to Coyle’s aid, giving her a “magical potion” for them both to drink.

Jenner said: “Jesus, why are we doing this, I can’t believe you made us drink that stuff. That was disgusting.”

As a reward for their performances, the campmates were allowed to celebrate inside The Jungle Arms, indulging in bar snacks and crisps as well as alcohol.

No series of #ImACeleb would be complete without a trip to the Jungle Arms! Which hit would you sing on the karaoke machine? ? pic.twitter.com/T0sma2bnzi — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2019

They all took part in the karaoke.

Coronation Star Whyment performed a cover of The Killers’ Mr Brightside while Kemp treated the campmates to Spandau Ballet’s Gold.

Dedicating it to gold medal-winning Olympian Jenner, the radio presenter said: “Caitlyn this one is for you, a gold winner and a gold girl.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.