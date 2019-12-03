Brad Pitt tells Sir Anthony Hopkins he hasn’t cried for 20 years

Brad Pitt has said he has not cried in 20 years, but that now he is “more moved”.

The Hollywood star made the statement during a conversation with Sir Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine.

The 55-year-old said: “I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved – moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved.

“I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”

Sir Anthony, 81, and Pitt starred alongside each other in Legends Of The Fall and Meet Joe Black.

During their conversation for the American magazine, Pitt referred to his issues with alcohol.

Sir Anthony told him: “I’ve read you had a struggle with booze and all that.”

Pitt replied that he had seen alcohol as a “disservice to myself, as an escape”.

The American star, who split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, was speaking to Sir Anthony about the Welsh actor’s forthcoming Netflix film, The Two Popes.

Brad Pitt spoke about crying and streaming services during an Interview magazine conversation (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, it stars Sir Anthony as Pope Benedict, alongside Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who went on to become Pope Francis.

Pitt said: “I understand that The Two Popes will come out in theatres (cinemas), and then on Netflix. I really like that we have these streaming services, because I’m seeing gutsy material.

“I’m seeing material that studios aren’t able to gamble on. Through streaming services, artists are the ones who are able to gamble. I feel like cinema is being reduced more and more to spectacle, something more sensational.

“I don’t mean that as a negative, but I’m seeing more thought-provoking pieces like The Two Popes being done, and I’m pretty grateful for it”.

Jonathan Pryce with Sir Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes (Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA)

Brazilian director Meirelles, whose other films include City Of God and The Constant Gardener, previously spoke to the PA news agency about working with Sir Anthony and Pryce.

He said: “Tony Hopkins, to prepare himself he reads the lines, for five months he asks us not to change the lines and he studies the part like intellectual, like an academic would do, word by word and the meaning.

“Tony is a classical musician while Jonathan is more jazz – he tries to get the feeling of the pope and how he walks and how he feels and then he can improvise, it’s a very different approach to characters but working together, for both of them it worked, the jazz and the classical actors, it was amazing.”

The Two Popes is out now in cinemas and will be available on Netflix from December 20.