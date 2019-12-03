Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X named first Apple Music Award winners

Billie Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honours for the American singer.

Apple announced on Monday that the 17-year-old’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has been named album of the year.

Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honours.

Lizzo has been named Apple’s breakthrough artist of the year (PA)

Eilish will perform a live-streamed concert from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, beginning at 6.30pm PST on Wednesday.

Lizzo has been named the breakthrough artist of the year.

Rapper Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road is Apple’s pick for song of the year.

Lil Nas X at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

The company said its album and song of the year awards are determined by streams on its Apple Music service. Other awards are determined by Apple Music’s editorial team.