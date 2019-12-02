Will And Grace cast remember Shelley Morrison

The cast of Will And Grace have led tributes to Shelley Morrison, the actress who played charismatic Rosario Salazar in the American series, following her death aged 83.

Her publicist, Lori De Waal, confirmed she had died on Sunday due to heart failure at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

Actress Shelley Morrison from Will And Grace has died aged 83 (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Her character Rosario, maid to alcoholic socialite Karen Walker, became a firm favourite with fans of the sitcom, which recently returned to screens.

Megan Mullally, who plays high-pitched talking Karen, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “Shelley Morrison has passed. she was such an integral and important part of my experience at Will & Grace, and became a friend in the intervening years.

“she was loving, strong, supportive, and kind. she and her husband Walter Dominguez had a wonderful, loving, and inspiring 46-year marriage. he was always by her side. please put him and their children and grandchildren in your thoughts. i will miss you, Shelley. thank you for the years of partnership and for your friendship and support. te amo, mami”.

Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario https://t.co/C1vkDTU6Qk — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 2, 2019

Actress Debra Messing, famed for her role as interior designer Grace Adler in the series, shared a short clip of them on screen together on Instagram.

Alongside it she wrote: “Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family”.

Also remembering her was Sean Hayes, known for playing Karen’s trusty sidekick Jack McFarland, who said Morrison was “absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart”.

An Instagram post from him continued: “She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family.”

Morrison’s other roles included starring in The Flying Nun alongside Sally Field, as well as a recurring role on American soap opera General Hospital.