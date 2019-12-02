Viewers agree as I’m A Celebrity campers take a shine to Ant and Dec

I’m A Celebrity viewers were quick to agree after Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa admitted they had taken a shine to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The pair spilled the beans during the latest instalment of the ITV show, with singer Coyle saying she had a soft spot for Donnelly and actress Jossa saying McPartlin was good looking.

The EastEnders star said: “Ant and Dec are a bit of alright actually, they are funny, they smell good and as they get older they look even better.

“I don’t know if they are having work done but they are getting better looking and potentially looking younger.”

Fans of the programme soon chimed in online.

“Who doesn’t fancy @antanddec,” asked one viewer on Twitter.

“I always had crush on Dec since I was kid,” said another.

“How did Jacqueline not realise @antanddec were handsome?” wondered another viewer.

“Well I have to agree with Nadine and Jacqueline…. @antanddec ere very easy on the eye….but I don’t have a favourite,” posted another.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.

