Taylor Swift tells Andrew Lloyd Webber what she loved about being in Cats

Taylor Swift has spoken about her upcoming role in the Cats film, saying she loved the “weirdness of it”.

The pop star will appear as the character Bombalurina in the film which is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name.

The 29-year-old appears on the cover of January’s British Vogue, where she is interviewed by Cats creator Lord Lloyd-Webber.

Asked about being an actress, she said: “I have no idea. When I was younger, I used to get questions like, ‘Where do you see yourself in 10 years?’ I’d try to answer.

“As I get older, I’m learning that wisdom is learning how dumb you are compared to how much you are going to know. I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

The singer and Lord Lloyd-Webber have collaborated on the song Beautiful Ghosts for the film, which will be sung by the character of Victoria, played in the movie by British ballerina Francesca Hayward.

Swift will sing her own version of the song during the film’s end credits.

Swift also relayed an anecdote from set regarding Dame Judi Dench, who stars in the film as Old Deuteronomy, a role cast as a male character in the 1981 musical.

Lord Lloyd-Webber told the singer how Dame Judi was due to star in the original musical but had “snapped her Achilles tendon and had to withdraw”.

He continued: “Then I had this idea, which I ran past Tom (Hooper), that we could make Old Deuteronomy a woman. Seeing her perform this time was quite an emotional thing for me, because it was a very, very sad day when she had to leave the original show.”

Taylor Swift joins actors including Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench in the Cats film (PA)

Lover singer Swift replied, saying: “She’s lovely. I remember being on set, and there is one scene that Idris (Elba, who plays Macavity) and I do with Judi, and someone walked up to me with this kind of gummy candy and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve never had this before, this must be British candy, this is amazing.’

“I was raving about this candy so much and Judi must have overheard me, because the next day I got to my dressing room and there was a signed photo from Judi and, like, six bags of it.”

Taylor Swift on the cover of British Vogue (Craig McDean/PA)

James Corden, Sir Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson also star in Cats, which is slated for a December 20 release in the UK.

The full interview appears in the January issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and newsstands on December 6.