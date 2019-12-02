Steps star Faye Tozer celebrates marriage milestone

Faye Tozer has said she knew she was going to marry her husband from the moment they met on a night out in Newcastle.

The Steps star, 44, is celebrating 10 years of marriage to Michael Smith, who she shares 10-year-old son Benjamin with.

She told Hello! magazine: “I knew instinctively I was going to marry him. So I phoned one of my best friends and said: ‘I’ve just met my husband-to-be.’

“Ten years sounds like a lifetime yet it doesn’t feel that long at all.

“Time has passed quickly while we’ve been enjoying ourselves, and we have wonderful memories and plenty more experiences to share.”

Speaking during a photo shoot with Hello! at Ramside Hall hotel in Durham, Tozer tipped Kelvin Fletcher, Karim Zeroual and Alex Scott as potential winners on Strictly Come Dancing.

Tozer was a finalist in last year’s series when she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice.

“Strictly was crazy but amazing, and probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing (Aaron Chown/PA)

On the Strictly curse, Smith said: “People told us: ‘You’ve beaten the curse,’ but I never looked at it like that.

“If someone’s going to do something, they’ll find a way without competing in the show.”

Tozer said: “I’ve got an incredible husband, a lovely little boy and I couldn’t be happier. Michael is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

“We’ve had 10 fantastic years together – roll on the next 10.”

The full interview is in the latest edition of Hello!