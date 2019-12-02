Sir Tom Jones to perform at cancer charity concert

Sir Tom Jones is to perform at a concert for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Eric Clapton, Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker, who is the show’s musical director, and Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall are also among the names on the bill.

Sir Tom said performing “with these great musicians for such a wonderful and important charity is an honour”.

Eric Clapton is on the bill (Nick Ansell/PA)

“The Royal Marsden is an incredible hospital, helping thousands of patients each year, and I hope we can help in a small way to raise vital funds needed to continue their life-saving work,” he added.

Clapton said the concert is “a great cause” and “I am sure it’ll be a fantastic evening providing much-needed support for this pioneering hospital”.

John Illsley from Dire Straits, Paul Jones, Mike Rutherford, Rick Wakeman, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Paul Carrack and Bonnie Tyler will also perform.

Paul Young and Italian star Zucchero will sing the duet Senza Una Donna.

Mick Hucknall will perform at the concert (Yui Mok/PA)

The Music For The Marsden concert takes place at the O2 Arena on March 3.

Funds raised will go towards building the Royal Marsden’s cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre.

The charity’s managing director, Antonia Dalmahoy, said: “By raising funds for the new Oak Cancer Centre, people buying tickets to the concert will be helping save and improve the lives of people affected by cancer.”