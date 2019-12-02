Seven Worlds, One Planet live concert announced

Sir David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet is heading for the stage.

The one-off show at the O2 Arena in May will include the best footage from the wildlife programme, which has become BBC One’s most-watched factual TV show for 2019.

During the concert, the audience will be taken on a journey of discovery through the “seven worlds” – from the colourful paradises of South America to Asia’s vast wilderness and the unforgiving deep freeze of the Antarctic.

The series’ emotive score – written by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea for Bleeding Fingers Music – will accompany the footage, and will be performed by the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. The score also features the song Out There, which was produced for the series by Zimmer and pop star Sia.

Zimmer said: “Following up Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II was no easy task, but the BBC have outdone themselves yet again with the magnificent Seven Worlds, One Planet.

“It was a true honour to return to the series to compose the theme with Jacob Shea for Bleeding Fingers Music, and a special pleasure to collaborate with Sia for Out There.

“These stories of nature are so important for us to show and preserve for future generations, and I am honoured to be a part of spreading this message.

“I am excited for everyone to get a chance to listen to the incredible score.”

The series was first broadcast in the UK in October.

It took 1,500 people more than four years to make, including 92 film shoots across 41 countries.

The concert takes place at The O2 Arena, London on May 24, 2020.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on December 6, available from www.seven-worlds-one-planet-live.co.uk and www.axs.com.